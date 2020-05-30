KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.90

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.63. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 165,300 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
