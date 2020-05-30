Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,297. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

