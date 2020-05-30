Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) traded up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.60, 453 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

