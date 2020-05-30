Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 37,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,916. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 95,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

