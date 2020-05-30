Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 29,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,664,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,435,732. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

