Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.