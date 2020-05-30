Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Legrand stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124. Legrand has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $84.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

