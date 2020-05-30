LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.58 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of LX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 705,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

