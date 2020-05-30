LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $156.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.60.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.51. 447,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $170.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
