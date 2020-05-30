LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $156.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.51. 447,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $170.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

