Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. Libbey shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 215,400 shares.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Libbey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Libbey by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Libbey by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Libbey by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Libbey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

