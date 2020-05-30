Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Smart Metering Systems to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON SMS traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.29). 657,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.04 million and a P/E ratio of 180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.44. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.76).

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.58 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $2.30. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Jamie Richards purchased 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of £24,978.51 ($32,857.81). Also, insider Alan Foy purchased 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £504,164.65 ($663,200.01). Insiders purchased a total of 174,305 shares of company stock valued at $103,541,104 in the last quarter.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

