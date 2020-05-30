Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $229.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LGND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 290,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $122.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

