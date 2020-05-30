Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Achieves $717,688.70 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $717,688.70 and $87,714.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.02048502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

