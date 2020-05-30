Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,066,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,169 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.11% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,743,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 1,201,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 961,654 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,854. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

