Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.44. 1,728,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

