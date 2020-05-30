Loews Corp Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loews Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.52. 1,822,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,322.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,334.87. The company has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

