Loews Corp Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,863 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $63.76. 3,045,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.