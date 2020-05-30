Loews Corp Has $14.16 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Loews Corp owned about 0.32% of Berry Global Group worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 862,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

