Loews Corp Has $17.28 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Loews Corp grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of CI traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,043. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,746 shares of company stock worth $21,359,093 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

