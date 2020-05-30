Loews Corp Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $12,469,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. The company has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $309.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.