Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $130.35. 7,023,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.