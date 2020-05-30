Luca (OTCMKTS:LUCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Luca Inc (OTCMKTS:LUCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Luca shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Luca Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUCC)

Luca, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, markets, and distributes organic and other agricultural products made from corn and grains in Shanxi province, the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corn, Grain, and Bulk Trading divisions. It provides corn and corn byproducts.

