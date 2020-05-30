Lynas (ASX:LYC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.67. Lynas shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 5,405,334 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

In other news, insider Amanda Lacaze bought 1,830,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,976,666.76 ($1,401,891.32).

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

