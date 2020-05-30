Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.45

Shares of Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.45 and traded as low as $74.42. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $74.42, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35.

About Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

