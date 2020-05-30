Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 357,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,487. The company has a market capitalization of $991.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

