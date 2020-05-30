Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Loews Corp

Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loews Corp owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. 10,336,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590,298. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

