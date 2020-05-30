Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.44. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marketing Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of -0.46.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

