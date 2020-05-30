Marriott International’s (MAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.81.

Shares of MAR traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. 5,866,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,997. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

