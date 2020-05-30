Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

MRTN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 297,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $333,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 51.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 147.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 173,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 103,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

