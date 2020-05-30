Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $36.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.
Shares of MRVL stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 22,738,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.