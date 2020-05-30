Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $36.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 22,738,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

