Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,071,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Masimo worth $82,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 124.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.19. 3,157,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,646. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $128.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In related news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $435,831.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,709 shares in the company, valued at $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

