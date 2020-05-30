Mass Megawatts Windpower (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Mass Megawatts Windpower Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Mass Megawatts Windpower shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 33,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Mass Megawatts Windpower Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMW)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Windpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Windpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.