Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 6.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.93. 2,087,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,627. The stock has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

