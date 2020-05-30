Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.93.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $214.75. 892,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,049. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average of $214.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,456 shares of company stock worth $1,028,230. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

