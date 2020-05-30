MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 93,578 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 12.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 7,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $226.33. 14,715,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.