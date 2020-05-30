MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,428.41. The company had a trading volume of 916,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,317.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,334.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

