MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,426.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,319.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,335.87. The company has a market capitalization of $967.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

