Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 116.1% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.32. 5,633,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,443. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

