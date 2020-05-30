MEET.ONE Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $37,755.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.02048502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026122 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

