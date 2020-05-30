Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Meiji stock remained flat at $$18.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. Meiji has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Get Meiji alerts:

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.