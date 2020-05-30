Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Meiji stock remained flat at $$18.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. Meiji has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $18.90.
