Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,794,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.