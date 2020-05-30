Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $89.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $487,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,432,875. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.35. 559,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,988. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

