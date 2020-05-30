Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. 546,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,229. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 111.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

