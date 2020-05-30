Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.21

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.21 and traded as low as $55.87. Metro shares last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 633,711 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro, Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

