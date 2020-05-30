MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGDDY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 257,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

