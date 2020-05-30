Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

MCHP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.02. 7,164,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,220. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

