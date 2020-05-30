Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.37

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.37 and traded as low as $19.45. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 14,858 shares traded.

MPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In related news, Director William A. Specht III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,324 shares of company stock worth $154,482. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

