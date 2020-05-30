MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $19.60 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.60 or 0.00205371 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $172.95 million and $14.79 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,551,242 coins and its circulating supply is 8,825,137 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

