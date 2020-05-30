Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.43

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.87. Mineral Resources shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 514,256 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$16.47 and a 200-day moving average of A$16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.55.

Mineral Resources Company Profile (ASX:MIN)

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

