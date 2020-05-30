Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NERV. William Blair cut Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:NERV traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 81,046,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

